Virginia Military Institute to keep Confederate statues on campus

LEXINGTON, Va. — The Virginia Military Institute announced plans this week to keep Confederate monuments on the campus of the state supported military college. The announcement, made Tuesday by VMI’s Board of Visitors and its superintendent, added the school would add context to the statues.

The Stonewall Jackson Statue, dedicated in 1912, “commemorates the Confederate General and former Professor at VMI,” according to the VMI archives.

Jackson is depicted surveying the field before the Battle of Chancellorsville, VA where he received his mortal wound, CBS 6 reported. The sculpture was unveiled on June 19, 1912 and stands in front of the cadet Barracks.

Below is the full statement: