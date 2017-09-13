Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 40-year-old Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to enticing children to make child pornography online.

Court documents say Larry Radebaugh posed as a teenage boy to chat with multiple minors and persuaded them to send him nude pictures and videos of themselves.

According to court documents, Radebaugh used apps like Kik and TextNow to befriend his victims.

Radebaugh persuaded the minors to strike sexual posts and perform sexual acts, then send the images over the internet.

With one victim, he used Skype to engage in “phone sex,” while his own camera was disabled.

The interactions with some of his victims lasted approximately one and a half years.

Radebaugh stored many of the images in an online storage service and had other images on his cell phone.

He pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography and faces a minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on January 18, 2018.