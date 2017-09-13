Two injured in crash between moped, SUV in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Two drivers were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a moped and an SUV in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Police say they responded to the area of 1330 West Ehringhaus Street at 6:44 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

Officers found that a 2000 Toyota SUV driven by 72-year-old Joyce Dorsey was traveling westbound of West Ehringhaus Street and was making a left turn into the Wendy’s parking lot when she collided with a 2000 Yamaha moped driven by 71-year-old Calvin Wilson that was traveling westbound on West Ehringhaus Street.

Both drivers were taken via Pasquotank County EMS to Sentara Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Dorsey was cited for Failure to Yield the Right-of-Way and Wilson was cited for No Liability Insurance.

The crash remains under investigation.