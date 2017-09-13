Sheriff searching for man who exposed himself to Yorktown student, school employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who they say exposed himself to a York Middle School student and school employee.

According to a spokesperson with the department, the incident happened on Monday just before 7:30 a.m.

They say the student and employee were not together when the incident occurred, but were both near the football fields.

Deputies say a man wearing a black shirt and pajama pants approached the two and exposed himself.

The Sheriff's Department says a deputy was called to the scene and spotted a man matching the suspects description, but they ultimately lost sight of him.

He remains on the loose. No other incidents have occurred since Monday.

Anyone with information about this crime are asked to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Department at (757) 890-3630.