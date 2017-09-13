MacArthur Center will be the backdrop for the 13th annual Festa Italiana this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – Mamma mia!

The 13th annual Festa Italiana will take place this weekend on the MacArthur Center Green. This celebration of Italian-American heritage in downtown Norfolk will be held on the corner of Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street on September 15 from 5-10 p.m. and September 16 from 12-10 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Experience authentic Italian food and wine from favorite local Italian restaurants while strolling musicians give diners an up-close and personal serenade of classic Italian tunes. Play some bocce ball, check out Italian merchandise and listen to live Italian headliners Ray Massa’s EuroRhythms and Italian folk singing recording artist Luca Berlagassi.

“I want guests to feel like they’re at a street festival in New York’s Little Italy, the kind I grew up attending, filled with old country culture and community,” said Festa organizer Donna Agresto when asked why she produces this event each year.

Below is the full performance schedule:

Friday Sept 15

7p.m. Luca Burgalassi

8 p.m. Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms

Saturday, Sept 16

Strolling Italian folk music throughout the day with viola, mandolin, and accordion music.

2 p.m. Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms

7 p.m. Luca Burgalassi

8 p.m. Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms