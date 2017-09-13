× City of Hampton asks for people to stop giving money to panhandlers

HAMPTON, Va. – The city of Hampton is in the process of putting up signs to discourage panhandling. The sign will read,

“Please don’t encourage panhandling. The city and local nonprofits help the homeless.”

City officials believe giving money to nonprofit organizations go farther and will help more people. The signs will be posted along several streets including Coliseum Drive, Mercury Boulevard and King Street, and on Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

