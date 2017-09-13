3rd Annual Dragon Boat Race benefits CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. – The Magnolia Circle Dragon Boat Race and Festival returns to the Norfolk Waterfront.

The non-profit, fundraising event benefits The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD).

Saturday, September 16th from 8am to 3pm there will be food and drinks, retail vendors, music and of course dragon boat races!

It all starts at Nauticus along the Elizabeth River.

There will be waterfront bleachers for people to come watch. The event is free and open to the public.