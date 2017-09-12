× Virginia colleges and universities make US News rankings of best colleges

Washington D.C. – Today the U.S. News and World Report released its lists of best colleges and univesities, with schools in Virginia ranked in a variety of them.

The University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary were both ranked int he top 15 for the list of Best Colleges for Veterans. UVA ranked seventh, while William and Mary ranked twelfth.

Both schools were also ranked in the top 35 of the National University Ranking list. UVA finished at 25 (tied with Carnegie Melon), and William and Mary was ranked at 32.

Four Virginia schools were ranked in the list for top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)

Hampton University ranked third on the list, behind Spelman and Howard respectful. Norfolk State finished at 27 in a four way tie with Albany State University, Bennett College and Winston-Salem State University. Elizabeth City State and Virginia State University finished at 31, tied with Philander Smith College.

Other Rankings for Virginia Schools:

Virginia Commonwealth University ranked 171 on the National University Rankings list

Christopher Newport University ranked 4 in Top Public Schools and 11 in Regional Universities South

James Madison University ranked second in top public schools, seventh in Regional Universities South, 38 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs, and third for most innovative school.

Virginia Tech University ranked 69 in the National University Ranking list.

Richmond finished 20th on the list for Best Value Schools

Old Dominion University finished ranked in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs

