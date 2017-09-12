Sports media hall of fame to be launched in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The folks who talk and write about hall of famers will now have a chance to be hall of famers themselves.

Greg Bicouvaris, owner of GJB Productions & Marketing and a TV/Radio Host/Announcer and Network Television Stage Manager, along with Chuck Hall, Langley Speedway Promoter, have announced plans to launch the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame will honor broadcast, public relations, and print professionals from the sports world. Five media members will be honored annually starting in 2018 at a Langley Speedway Race in Hampton, Virginia. In order to be selected, each media member must have worked at least five years at a respective media organization in the greater Hampton Roads Area and been a positive member of the Community they live in.

The Board of HRSMHOF will announce the winners each November. Each award winner will be given a plaque and Langley Speedway will be the facility that hosts the awards that will be given out yearly.