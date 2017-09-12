Play Day to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month this Saturday

NROFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Open Spaces is hosting Play Day this Saturday Sept. 16., and will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month along with its festivities.

The celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month will be the first time Play Day has included this as a part of the event, and is part of a partnership with the Norfolk Police Department. That will be form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tarrallton Park (2100 Tarrallton Drive).

The event is free to the public, and the City of Norfolk expects 1,300 to attend the event. Part of the celebration will include a soccer tournament, Hispanic vendors and music.

Through partnerships and outreach programs such as the one for Play Day, the Norfolk Police Department is hoping to bridge gaps, and strengthen relationships between the community, say Norfolk city officials.

Attraction such as carnival games, bounce houses, music, slides and pony rides that were at last years Play Day will be back. New to this years event will be a rock wall, selfie station and petting zoo.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.