× New program will help prepare veterans for work in natural gas industry

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Gov. Terry McAuliffe joined with other state and business leaders on Tuesday morning in announcing the start of a program that will train veterans for jobs in the natural gas industry.

The program will be offered through Tidewater Community College’s Center for Military and Veterans Education.

“Our industry has a tremendous opportunity to leverage the skills and leadership of the pool of talented veterans in Hampton Roads and throughout southeastern Virginia to help meet our needs,” said Jim Kibler, president of Virginia Natural Gas. “We take great pride in leading this effort that will create a pathway for rewarding careers in natural gas.”

The program lasts for five days and is offered at no cost to the veterans.