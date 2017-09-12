NBA’s Washington Wizards returning to Richmond for training camp

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Wizards will once again hold training camp in Richmond.

The team will hold 2017 training camp at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. The Wizards return to VCU after holding training camp there last season. The team also spent six consecutive seasons there from 2003-2009. Camp will open Tuesday, Sept. 26, and conclude Saturday, Sept 30.

The Wizards will also hold their annual open practice on Friday, September 29, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center. This event is free and open to fans and the media.

The full schedule for training camp is listed below. Please be advised that all times are subject to change.

Tue., 9/26 Training Camp Day 1 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Wed., 9/27 Training Camp Day 2 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Thurs., 9/28 Training Camp Day 3 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Fri., 9/29 Training Camp Day 4 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Sat., 9/30 Training Camp Day 5 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)