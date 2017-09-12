Madeline’s First Warning Forecast: A little wet and a lot warmer

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We will be mild tonight but can’t rule out a few scattered showers into the evening. Tomorrow morning we will start off the day mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. It will not be widespread but just expect scattered, off and on showers through the morning.

There is also a chance for some patchy fog. By the afternoon all of the rain will move out and cloud cover will start to dissolve. Wind will shift from the southeast at 5-10 mph which will cause us to warm up. Norfolk will reach a high of 86 by the end of the day.

We are looking much drier for the weekend and staying fairly warm. Saturday we will reach a high of 83 with a 20% chance, partly cloudy through the day.

For Sunday we will reach a high of 82 with another 20% chance of rain and partly cloudy sky.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1878 Hurricane: Tornado outbreak – Dinwiddie, Nottoway, Goochland Co

1960 Hurricane Donna: Heavy rainfall, Flash flooding – East Central, Central Virginia