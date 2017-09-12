Local Verizon call center helps with hurricane relief telethon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – More than 2,000 Verizon wireless employee volunteers are helping aid in hurricane relief efforts.

Volunteers from 18 wireless and landline call centers, including one in Newport News, will be taking donor calls during the ‘Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief’ telethon.

It’s a celebrity telethon that will broadcast live, nationally, Tuesday, September 12 from 8 p.m. -9 p.m. ET.

Along with donor calls, Verizon donated $2.5M to the event.

Viewers can also donate to the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund by texting “GIVE” to 80077 on their mobile phones.

News 3 will give you a look inside the Newport News call center’s preparation, starting tonight at 4.