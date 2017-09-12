Local firefighters save injured owl in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Fire Department rescued a Great Horned Owl that had been injured by landscape netting stuck in a tree.

Members of the VBFD responded to the call on the 1900 block of Blueknob Rd. around 8:43 am.

The owl had landed in a tree where landscape netting got stuck, and wrapped around the birds left foot.

Lander Truck 10 responded and attempted to use a 15 foot aerial ladder, before having to rescue the bird with a 35 foot ladder.

This is prim time for owls to be migrating, said Harvey White with Alton’s Keep Wildbird Rescue and Rehab Center. Harvey was called to the scene by VBFD in order to take over control of the bird from VBFD.

Harvey said the owl is a young adult male, and had abrasions to its left foot. The owl had no other injuries, and seemed healthy other than that, said Harvey.

The owl was taken to the vet for its injuries, and is now on its way back to Alton’s Keep Wildbird Rescue and Rehab.