HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chris Byrne is a toy historian. He helps us understand the essential role of play in our children’s overall education and showcases some of the newest toys that can support learning through fun.
The “Toy Guy” shows us what toys are hot and help during back to school time on Coast Live
-
JCPenney looks to cash in on Christmas catalog nostalgia with in-store toy shops
-
How to help your dog deal with firework anxiety
-
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ pits BB-8 against its dark side, BB-9E
-
Geeking out with folks from the Norfolk Library on Coast Live
-
Man who played ‘Secret Santa’ during WTKR holiday campaign passes away
-
-
Michael Bond, Paddington Bear creator, dies at 91
-
We put the squeeze on childhood cancer with LemonAid on Coast Live
-
Here’s how your dog could call 911 in an emergency
-
Kids swap wheelchairs for toy cars in innovative therapy program
-
Fun with science to see how kids are learning about hurricane season on Coast Live
-
-
Be careful with fidget spinners, government safety group warns
-
Why eclipses have inspired terror and awe
-
Boy battling life-threatening illness gets wonderful surprise in his own backyard