PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are working a barricade incident that has turned into an active shooter situation in the 100 block of Gillis Road Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:45 p.m. The shooter is at 149 Gillis Road.

Police are asking those in the area to remain in their homes and take immediate cover. Everyone else is asked to avoid the area.

Stay with News 3 for updates.