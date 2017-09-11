Man dies in crash on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A man died in a crash Monday morning when his vehicle hit a utility pole and fire hydrant on Big Bethel Road in Hampton.

Hampton Police say dispatchers received multiple calls about the crash around 7:44 a.m.

Officer arrived at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and West Lewis Road to find a white Chevy van that had crashed. Inside was an adult male. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Big Bethel Road when the driver lost control, traveled off the road and hit a utility pole and fire hydrant before coming to rest in the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.