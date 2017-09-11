Howl-O-Scream back at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va – If your looking for a scare this fall, Hol-O-Scream will be returning to Busch Gardens form Sept. 23 to Oct. 29.

The park will run normally during the day time with its normal attractions, but once night hits at 6:00 p.m., the park will embrace the spirit of Halloween by having a variety of spooky attractions.

If you are a frequent visitor to Busch Gardens, a Fall Fun Card purchase will get you access to the Hawl-O-Scream all month long.

Two new attractions will be in store for this years Howl-O-Scream. A new haunted house called Frostbite, and a new Terror-Tory” called Axe Alley, said Busch Gardens.

There will also be live shows during this time, that are darkly themed.

Park officials want to specify that once 6:00 pm hits between the days of Sept. 23 and Oct. 29, that the park will change to Hal-O-Ween. This may be unsuitable for young children, and Busch Gardens advise discretion when bringing children to the park during these times.