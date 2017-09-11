Community comes together at Norfolk concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Music brought the community together at a local concert in Norfolk.

Community musicians performed alongside musicians of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Virginia Symphony Chorus for CommUNITY: A Play-in & Sing-along event on Sunday at the Decker Half Moone Center.

News 3 photographer Darryl Townsend was there as attendees listened to a variety of music, from the classics to hymns and patriotic songs.

Performers joining the VSO and VSO Chorus included Teens With A Purpose, featuring Donnavan Pollack, the 2017 Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate, and Elbert Watson, Dance Master at Norfolk Academy, former dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and Artistic Director of the Elbert Watson Dance Company. The USAF Heritage Brass, members of NSU Concert Choir and Virginia Opera also participated.