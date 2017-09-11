Coast Guard rescues five people after boat sinks off Cape Charles coast

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Helicopter crews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rescued five people after their fishing boat sank 60 miles east of Cape Charles Monday.

Watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) alert from the fishing vessel Langley Douglas. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew already in the area was diverted to respond to the incident.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the fishing boat had sunk and its five crew members were in the water. Two were on an inflated life raft and three were holding onto a piece of floating wreckage.

The helicopter crew hoisted all five people and transported them to Base Elizabeth City, where they were seen by base medical personnel.

No injuries or pollution were reported.