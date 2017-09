Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Bleeding to death is the number one reason people die from injuries.

Dr. Leonard Weireter of the EVMS / Sentara Trauma Team and Shane Squires of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital give us a demonstration of what we as regular people can do to help someone who is hurt and possibly save a life.

For more information visit http://www.bleedingcontrol.org.