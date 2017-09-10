McKee’s three touchdown passes propels William & Mary to 20-6 win over NSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Junior quarterback Tommy McKee threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a game-high 114 yards to help lead the William & Mary football team to a 20-6 victory at Norfolk State on Saturday evening.

Although NSU (0-2) took an early 3-0 lead with a 19-yard field goal by Josh Nardone midway through the second quarter, W&M (1-1) responded with three unanswered touchdowns to pull away for the victory. The Spartans’ only other score came on a 37-yard field goal by Nardone midway through the third quarter.

In addition to keeping NSU out of the end zone, the Tribe’s defense allowed just 273 total yards and posted 5.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for a loss.

Aaron Savage posted a team-high 79 rushing yards on eight carries for the Spartans, as 40 of those yards came on a single run. Isaiah Winstead (4-55) and George Wahee (4-45) both totaled four catches apiece, while quarterback Juwan Carter finished the evening 11 of 19 for 160 yards.

Defensively, Kyle Archie totaled a game-high 14 tackles for the Spartans.

William & Mary hosts Bucknell next weekend, while Norfolk State travels to defending FCS Champions, James Madison.