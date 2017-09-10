Man dies after motorcycle crash following police pursuit

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police say a motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after crashing during a police pursuit.

Around 2:40 p.m. the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle that ended with a crash where the male driver of the motorcycle was ejected.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Lankford Highway and Rogers Drive, shutting down the southbound lanes of of the highway for more than four hours.

Preliminary investigation shows the deputy was pursuing 28 year-old Romario Guadalupe of New Jersey for reckless driving by speed.

Police say Guadalupe went through a red light at the intersection with Rogers Drive at a very high speed when officers says the Dodge Charger being driven by the Northampton Deputy struck the motorcycle when attempting to merge into the traffic lane.

Guadalupe died while being taken to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.