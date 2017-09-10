Late turnovers doom Redskins in season opener, fall to the Eagles 30-17

LANDOVER, Md. -Kirk Cousins’ audition for a massive long-term contract did not wow anybody. Cousins went 23-of-40 for 240 yards, one touchdown, an interception. The interception wasn’t what hurt the ‘Skins in the end although it played a part, it was the fumble recovered for a touchdown inside the two-minute drill that put a dagger in the game.

A lack of a run game was evident for the Redskins, as Cousins was the leading rusher Sunday afternoon with 30 yards on four carries.

Washington (0-1, 0-1) had it’s five-game win streak against the Eagles (1-0, 1-0) snapped, while also falling to 0-3 under Jay Gruden in season openers.