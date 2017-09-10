× Hurricane Irma evacuees take cover in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As Hurricane Irma makes it way through Florida, some residents are taking cover in Hampton Roads.

News 3 spoke with some of the evacuees.

Lynna Mislang fled Naples yesterday with her two children and dog.

She said initially she was planning to stay home through the storm but once it changed directions, she knew it was safer to take the drive to the Resort City.

Mislang said she will stay in the area until the storm passes then leave her children and dog in Virginia Beach while assessing the damage and getting things in order.

Marlene Jordan is also in Virginia Beach, staying with her daughter.

However she has been here since the start of the hurricane season.

“I don’t feel comfortable down there during hurricane season,” Jordan told News 3.

She said her condo on Palm Beach Shores sits right off the coast.

If Irma hits, she said it could be deadly.

“If a hurricane hits like this one was headed toward the east coast, I would have been in a lot more trouble than what those folks are in right now,” Jordan said.

Right now, both women said there is ll damage at their home but they won’t know for sure until they return.