Guide to Hampton Roads events commemorating 9/11

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Monday will mark the 16th anniversary of 9/11, when 19 terrorist members hijacked four US passenger planes, killing 2,977 people in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

With every anniversary of this tragic event bringing those in communities across the country close together, Hampton Roads will be hosting a variety of events to honor and pay tribute to those lost on this tragic day.

With this community being so heavily involved in our nations military and security, these events honor not only those who lost their lives on 9/11, but also those serving to protect us.

Events will be held all across the area, and are listed below by city:

Norfolk

Norfolk Naval Shipyard will be hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday at 7:45 a.m. in front of Building 1500 at the flagpole.

The ODU College Republicans are hosting a 9/11 Flag Remembrance around the Kaufman Mall all day Monday.

Virginia Beach

The Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Chief Petty Officer Selectees will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at the base chapel on Monday, Sept. 11. Chief Petty Officer Joshua Landon, will be the guest speaker. Chief Landon responded to the Twin Towers with his unit while serving in the US Army after the attacks on 9/11. The ceremony will include a solemn moment of silence.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is kicking off a physical challenge for recreation center members to honor those who lost their lives that day. Participants in the 9/11 Challenge will climb 110 flights on the stair climber at the recreation center – one flight for each floor of the World Trade Center towers. The challenge begins Monday, September 11 at 10 a.m.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth is hosting a Remembrance Ceremony at High Street Landing on Monday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m. The commemoration ceremony honors the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, airline flight takeovers, and the American military service personnel who have died in the war against terrorism.

Chesapeake

A 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony will take place in Chesapeake City Park at the Chesapeake 9/11 memorial site Monday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a ceremony in remembrance of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to include remarks and a moment of silence honoring those lost on Monday at 10:30 a.m. outside the Liberty Lounge/Margaret Hunter Shop.

