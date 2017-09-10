Florida sheriff urges people not to shoot at Hurricane Irma

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff is telling citizens not to shoot at Hurricane Irma.

It all started with a Facebook event called “Shoot at Hurricane Irma.”

The event, set to take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. says, “Yo this is so goofy […] Let’s show Irma that we shoot first.”

As of noon Sunday, over 54,000 Facebook users saying they were interested in the event.

The creator of the event says it’s a joke, but it appears the sheriff isn’t taking any chances.

“To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects,” the sheriff tweeted Friday.

