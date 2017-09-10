Five people sent to hospital after head-on collision in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Five people were sent to a local hospital after an crash in Virginia Beach in the 5200 block of Greenwich Road.

The two vehicle head-on collision happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say that according to preliminary investigations, a passenger vehicle with four occupants was speeding while traveling northbound on Greenwich Road in a curve in the roadway. The passenger vehicle crossed the yellow line and hit a SUV with one person inside.

Both drivers of the vehicles had to be extricated due to extensive vehicle damage and fire crews worked for an extensive period of time.

Police say that four of the patients transported by medics have non-life threatening injuries and one is in critical condition.

Speed and alcohol were factors in this accident, according to police.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating this incident.

The road was reopened as of 9:20 a.m.

Download the News 3 app for updates.