× First Warning Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Increasing clouds during the day on Monday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still cool for this time of year. Highs in the mid 70s. It will continue to be breezy with winds out of the east and northeast with gusts up to 25 mph. Looks like the day should stay dry.

Irma is now a category 2 hurricane and will continue to weaken as it heads northward. It should weaken to a tropical storm by Monday evening as it crosses the Florida-Georgia line.

We will most likely see some rain, wind, rough surf and tidal flooding late Monday and Tuesday. We could see some rain linger into Wednesday with conditions staying unsettled for the remainder of the weak as the remnants of Irma remain to our west. Temperatures will warm to the 80s on Wednesday.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low and mid 70s. Winds: E 10-20, with higher gusts.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma

Irma is a category 2 hurricane and is producing hurricane-force winds across portions of central Florida. The system is moving toward the north at 14 mph and will turn toward the NNW and then northwest within the next day or so. Winds have decreased to near 100 mph and additional weakening is forecast. Irma is expected to become a tropical storm over far northern Florida/southern Georgia on Monday. The storm has a very large wind field. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, and tropical-storm- force winds extend outward up to 415 miles.

11:00 PM EDT Sun Sep 10

Location: 27.5°N 81.9°W

Moving: N at 14 mph

Min pressure: 952 mb

Max sustained: 100 mph

Hurricane Jose

Jose is a category 3 hurricane and is moving toward the northwest at 14 mph. The system will turn toward the north on Monday and then move slowly toward the east and southeast on Tuesday.

11:00 PM AST Sun Sep 10

Location: 23.7°N 68.1°W

Moving: NW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 962 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

An area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has not become any better organized during the day. Environmental conditions are still expected to be conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while the system moves generally northwestward over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…MEDIUM…50 percent.

Hurricane Tracker

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.