Crews respond to Sunday morning house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1400 block of 24th Street Sunday around 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first level of the two-story home.

The house sustained minimum damage to two rooms on the first level and smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire personnel are still investigating the cause of the fire.

