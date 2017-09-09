Two juveniles injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two juveniles are suffering from non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 700 block of 34th Street in Newport News Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:51 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg area. The second victim, a 15-year-old male, suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand area. Both are Newport News residents and were transported to a local area hospital for further treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time, and police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-567-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.