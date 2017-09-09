Three displaced in Norfolk duplex fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Three adults have been displaced after a fire at a residential duplex located at 1674 Tulane Road early Saturday evening.

Crews with the Norfolk Fire Department were dispatched at 6:28 p.m. and found fire venting from the rear of the structure. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen area of Apt. B and was confined to the space of origin.

Residents were home at the time the fire broke out, but occupants were able to escape before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire was called under control at 8:24 p.m. It was discovered that there were no smoke detectors present in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.