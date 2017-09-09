Teenage boy, woman injured in Virginia Beach double shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a double shooting that injured a teenage boy and an adult woman Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Campus Drive at 8:35 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound.

On scene, they would a teenage boy and an adult woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Right now there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5877) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.