Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous weather, almost fall-like

A wonderful weekend on tap! High pressure will keep us nice and dry. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Another beautiful day for Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will begin to pick up a bit out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. We could see some nuisance tidal flooding at times of high tide Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane Irma will approach south Florida this weekend then turn north. The timing and location of this turn will determine the impacts on Florida and much of the Southeast. On the current forecast track, the core of Irma should stay to our southwest. We will most likely see some rain, wind and tidal flooding late Monday and Tuesday. We could see some rain linger into Wednesday with conditions drying out for Thursday. Highs will warm to the 80s Monday through Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low and mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: NE around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Breezy. Winds: NE 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Irma is moving toward the west near 12 mph, along the north coast of Cuba. A northwest motion is expected to begin later today with a turn toward the north-northwest tonight or on Sunday. On the forecast track, the core of Irma will continue

to move near or over the north coast of Cuba this morning, and will reach the Florida Keys Sunday morning. The hurricane is expected to be near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon. The interaction with the terrain of Cuba has weakened the hurricane a little. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 130 mph with higher gusts, but Irma remains a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Irma is forecast to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba, and Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida.

8:00 AM EDT Sat Sep 9

Location: 22.6°N 79.6°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 937 mb

Max sustained: 130 mph

Jose is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph. A continued northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the core of Jose will pass close to or just east of the northern Leeward Islands later today.

8:00 AM AST Sat Sep 9

Location: 17.8°N 60.7°W

Moving: NW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 944 mb

Max sustained: 145 mph

Katia is moving toward the west-southwest near 2 mph and it is expected to continue drifting toward the west-southwest until dissipation.

7:00 AM CDT Sat Sep 9

Location: 20.1°N 97.7°W

Moving: WSW at 2 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Hurricane Tracker

