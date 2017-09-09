Man dies at hospital after drowning incident in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – A man drowned in Ocean View Saturday evening, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Dispatchers received a call for a possible drowning in the bay at East Ocean View and Warwick Avenue. Police and paramedics responded to the area and immediately began searching for the man, who was found in the water by first responders before being rushed to shore.

Paramedics transported the man to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center in critical condition. Shortly thereafter, the man, identified as 19-year-old Christopher Joyner of Norfolk, was pronounced dead.

There is no further information.