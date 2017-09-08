Warwick hopes to turn the tide against Hampton in this week’s 757 Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The wins against Hampton have been few and far in between for Warwick over the years. In the past 52 seasons, the Raiders have topped the Crabbers twice; once in 2009, the other occurrence came while President Lyndon B. Johnson was in office.

"We really just want to take the name off the jerseys and play against Hampton," said junior running back Dayvon Meade. "I think over the year's we've had a stigma of losing to Hampton, it's time to change that."

Hampton opened up the season with a 44-6 thumping of Denbigh. Crabbers head coach Mike Smith, entering his 46th season believes they've yet to reach their full potential. "It's a good group of kids. They're willing to work, we'll be alright," said Smith.

News 3 will be live from Darling Stadium starting a 5:00pm as the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown rolls into Week 2.