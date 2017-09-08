Pedestrian suffering from life threatening injuries after two vehicle crash near S. Military Highway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A pedestrian is suffering from life threatening injuries after a crash involving two vehicles and pedestrian near S. Military Highway and Auburn Drive in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 4:12 p.m.

The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. Both vehicle operators remained on the scene.

S. Military Highway is currently closed between Providence Road and Auburn Drive. Drivers should expect delays and for traffic to be re-rerouted.

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Crash Teams is investigating the situation.

