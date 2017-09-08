× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cool, then watching Irma

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and cool weekend… A comfortably cool start to the day. Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning, upper 50s near the coast and low 50s inland. Expect plenty of sunshine again today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s overnight with mainly clear skies.

The nice weather continues for the weekend. Temperatures will slip a few degrees for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few extra clouds will mix in on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. It will be breezy this weekend with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Hurricane Irma will approach south Florida this weekend then turn north. The timing and location of this turn will determine the impacts on Florida and much of the Southeast. On the current forecast track, the core of Irma should stay to our SW. We will still likely see strong winds (below tropical storm strength), rain, and possible tidal flooding. We are expecting impacts from Irma later Monday and Tuesday. The level of rainfall, wind, and flooding we see will depend on the exact track.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW/N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 60. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Irma is moving through the SE Bahamas as a category 4 hurricane. Irma is centered about 495 miles SE of Miami, Florida and moving WNW and 16 mph. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move westward away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and toward the southeastern Bahamas this morning. The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

5:00 AM EDT Fri Sep 8

Location: 21.7°N 73.8°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 925 mb

Max sustained: 155 mph

Hurricane Jose aiming at the Leeward Islands. Jose is centered about 535 miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles and moving WNW at 16 mph. Jose is expected to be near the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 125 mph with higher gusts. Jose is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slight strengthening is possible later today or tonight.5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 8

Location: 16.0°N 55.3°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 957 mb

Max sustained: 125 mph

Hurricane Katia is gaining strength and moving toward Mexico. Katia is centered about 155 miles NNE of Veracruz, Mexico and moving WSW at 3 mph. Katia is expected to continue until the system makes landfall by early Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Katia could be near major hurricane strength at landfall.

4:00 AM CDT Fri Sep 8

Location: 21.3°N 95.4°W

Moving: WSW at 3 mph

Min pressure: 977 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 8th

1804 Hurricane “Inconceivable” Damage – Coastal Virginia

2004 Tornado Outbreak: Central, East Central, VA (Frances)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.