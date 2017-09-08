× First Warning Forecast: A gorgeous weekend on tap, then watching Irma

A wonderful weekend on tap! Temperatures will be a bit on the cool side for this time of year, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine. High pressure will keep us nice and dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight with clear to partly cloudy skies. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few extra clouds will mix in on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. It will be breezy this weekend with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Hurricane Irma will approach south Florida this weekend then turn north. The timing and location of this turn will determine the impacts on Florida and much of the Southeast. On the current forecast track, the core of Irma should stay to our SW. We will still likely see strong winds (below tropical storm strength), rain, and possible tidal flooding. We are expecting impacts from Irma later Monday and Tuesday. The level of rainfall, wind, and flooding we see will depend on the exact track.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 60. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Irma is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas tonight and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely to continue during the next day or two, and Irma is expected to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

5:00 PM EDT Fri Sep 8

Location: 22.1°N 76.5°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 925 mb

Max sustained: 155 mph

Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast tonight through the weekend. On the forecast track, the core of Jose will pass close or just east of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Jose is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuation in intensity, up or down, could occur during the next day or so. Gradual weakening is expected after that.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 8

Location: 16.6°N 58.3°W

Moving: WNW at 17 mph

Min pressure: 940 mb

Max sustained: 150 mph

Katia is moving toward the west-southwest near 7 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday. The center of Katia will make landfall in Mexico late tonight or early Saturday.

4:00 PM CDT Fri Sep 8

Location: 21.0°N 96.5°W

Moving: WSW at 7 mph

Min pressure: 972 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

Hurricane Tracker

