× Two shot, one dead in Newport News as police investigate who is responsible

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wounds after an overnight shooting.

Newport News Police got a call just after 12:30 a.m. saying a man was outside the police precinct with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell News 3 the victim drove himself there on his motorcycle after being shot.

That man’s injuries are not life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Just after police got this call, they received another one to the 1700 block of Jefferson Ave where they found another gunshot victim who was pronounced dead on scene. Police said the man was 48 years old and had multiple gunshot wounds.

Right now police are still looking for the suspect or suspects in this case. They do believe the two shootings are related and are asking the public to report any information that can lead to an arrest.

Call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP to report.