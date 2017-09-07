× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A cool down and return to sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and cooler… Most of the rain moved out overnight and early this morning. We will start with clouds but they will clear out quickly through the mid-morning hours. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s overnight with mainly clear skies.

The nice weather continues for Friday and the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s. Temperatures will slip a few degrees for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane Irma will approach south Florida this weekend then turn north. The timing and location of this turn will determine the impacts on Florida and much of the Southeast. We are expecting impacts from Irma on Tuesday. The level of rainfall, wind, and flooding we see will depend on the exact track.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

The eye of Irma is moving just north of the Dominican Republic coast. Irma is centered about 95 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and moving WNW and 17 mph. On the forecast track, the center should pass north of the coast of Hispaniola later today, be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the Central Bahamas by Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 180 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

5:00 AM AST Thu Sep 7

Location: 20.0°N 68.3°W

Moving: WNW at 17 mph

Min pressure: 921 mb

Max sustained: 180 mph

Hurricane Jose gains strength. Jose is centered about 815 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving WNW at 18 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

5:00 AM AST Thu Sep 7

Location: 14.8°N 49.1°W

Moving: WNW at 18 mph

Min pressure: 986 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Hurricane Warning issued for Veracruz, Mexico as Hurricane Katia approaches. Katia is centered about 195 miles NE of Veracruz, Mexico and is stationary. The hurricane is forecast to turn SW and approach the coast late Friday or early Saturday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Katia could be near major hurricane strength at landfall.

4:00 AM CDT Thu Sep 7

Location: 21.5°N 94.5°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 989 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 7th

1876 Hurricane: Strong Winds, coastal Flooding Northeast North Carolina

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.