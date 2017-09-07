Portsmouth Police investigating shooting that left one person injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 90 block of Alywin Road that left one person injured Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received a report of shots fired at 7:17 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found no victim.

Police were later informed that at 7:53 p.m., an adult male walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is believed that the two incidents are related.

There is no additional information.

