Norfolk’s Lyon Shipyard to participate in relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey victims

NORFOLK, Va. – More help from Hampton Roads is on the way.

Lyon Shipyard of Norfolk announced Thursday that it has been coordinating a relief effort to support Hurricane Harvey victims for the past week, and it will send a 40-foot trailer filled with supplies to Houston. It plans to arrive at the first stop, Our Lady of Fatima located in Galena Park, Texas, on Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m.

Personnel have collected items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, clothing, blankets, personal care items and medicine.

A men’s group with Our Lady of Fatima will assist with unloading.

