Norfolk man sentenced to 14 years for 31 armed robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man who participated in 31 armed robberies in Hampton Roads was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison.

According to court documents, Jesse Bray, 22, participated in the robberies with two other co-conspirators from August 2016 to January 2017. The targeted businesses included convenience stores, gas stations, cash advance stores and wireless phone stores.

Bray and his co-conspirators would enter the various stores brandishing various firearms, including in some instances a sawed-off shotgun, and demanding money. The men stole approximately $10,000 during the robberies.