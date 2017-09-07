Norfolk Firefighters respond to residential structure fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A family is displaced after a residential structure fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Jubilee Street in Norfolk about a structure fire at approximately at 5:11 a.m.

Upon arrival, smoke was scene from the first floor of the residence. The fire was quickly extinguished and under control at approximately 5:24 a.m, says Battalion Chief Joseph Milligan.

Milligan says the residence appears to be occupied, however no one was home when the firefighters arrived. It is unknown at this time how many occupants will be displaced.

According to a release, there were functioning smoke detectors present in the residence. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area. Fire damage is confined to the kitchen and adjoining rooms of the first floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.