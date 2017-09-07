Norfolk bus driver making a difference in students’ lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - While Michelle Martins does the drive the bus for the golf team here at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, she is so much more.

She’s a Navy veteran, dance coach at her church and most of all, a positive force in the lives of all the students she meets.

And today she thinks she’s just dropping off her athletes. She had no idea what was waiting for her.

“All of these folks love and adore you and they thought you deserved a people taking action award for them and your community.”

And there was a hug round of applause from at least two dozen members of the school's ROTC and cheerleading squads.

“And our community partner Southern Bank would like to give you a 300 dollar gift card as well.”

Golf team member Maleik Watkins wrote News 3 about Mrs. Martins.

"She’s just a great person she goes beyond for any person and especially as a bus driver she does way more than she needs to do.”

“I mentor the kids and I encourage them and if they get good grades they come and get a snack from me. I do candy bags, I just love to see them smile.”

“I love the children. In order to make them adults to make them giving people, you need to give to them and let them know they are appreciated.”

And that appreciation is returned a thousand times over. Maleik and the golf team had their own award for Mrs. Martin.

"It says Michelle Martins, for all that you’ve done for BTW tennis and golf we will miss you.”

She be on a different bus route this year but she promises to visit.

“I’m just gone during the daytime and I’ll be here in the afternoons with my babies.”