NFL Kickoff: Wink picks Pittsburgh Steelers to win Super Bowl

NORFOLK, Va. - As the 2017 NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, there's no debate which team is the odds-on favorite to win February's Super Bowl 52. That team is the same team hosting Thursday's annual NFL Kickoff Game: the New England Patriots, defending world champions.

But News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler isn't one to do as others do. So Wink is NOT picking the Pats to repeat as champs. His pigskin prognostication? The Pittsburgh Steelers win hoist the Lombardi Trophy this February in Minneapolis, site of Super Bowl 52.

"I wish there was secret or shortcut but there is not," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, a Hampton native, told News 3 prior to training camp. "The number one thing for us is to remain focused on the task at hand. There are going to be some ups and downs - that's the journey that is the season. But we have to remain focused and singular in our mentality."

