Creative workout options for moms on Coast Live

Posted 3:38 pm, September 7, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Amid the daily shuffle of keeping the kids fed, clothed, entertained, educated and sane, caring for your own health and well-being can easily fall by the wayside.  From inside the pages of Coastal Virginia Magazine we have are a few ideas to help busy mamas stay in shape (READ MORE).