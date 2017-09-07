Anderson Glass Collection finds home at Chrysler Museum of Art

NORFOLK, Va. – A gift of 97 artworks from glass collectors Lisa and Dudley Anderson has been made to The Chrysler Museum of Art, and will provide a home to the collection that spans four decades, and 40 artist from seven different countries.

The Anderson’s gift adds to the growing collection of glass art at the Chrysler Museum’s. In May, the Chrysler Museum published a new glass collection catalog, “Glass: Masterworks in Glass from the Chrysler Museum of Art,” and in June, hosted the 2017 Glass Art Society conference, bringing artists to Norfolk from around the world.

This inst the first time that the Anderson’s donated artwork. Previously, the couple provided the Chrysler Museum with three pieces before its collection donation this year.

“It is very gratifying to know Lisa and Dudley have chosen the Chrysler as the eventual home for this impressive collection,” said Chrysler Museum Director Erik Neil. “I believe it speaks to the overall quality of our collection and the professionalism of the institution. We will remain conscientious stewards of the art that has been entrusted to us.”

Forty-seven works in the collection are by the Czech couple Stanislav Libenský and Jaroslava Brychtová, well-known for their light-filled sculptures demonstrating technical mastery.

The promised gift will add contemporary Czech glass works by Ivan Mareš, Dana Zámečníková, Marion Karel, Václav Cigler, Vladimira Klumpar, Pavel Tomecko and Václav Machač the Chrysler Museum. The collection also includes a ceramic sculpture by California artist Robert Arneson, as well as prints and drawings by Dale Chilhuly, Italo Scanga, Ann Wolff, Harvey Littleton, Erwin Eisch and Ulrica Hydman-Vallien.

“This glass collection, so thoughtfully assembled by Lisa and Dudley, enables us to explore new ideas and themes in exhibitions and permanent displays,” said Diane Wright, Barry Curator of Glass for the Chrysler Museum. “We’re grateful for their ongoing commitment and tremendous support of glass at the Chrysler Museum of Art.”

The Anderson’s, who are from Wilson, North Carolina, will be honored by the museum at its Major Donor Dinner on September 27 for their donation.

The Chrysler Museum of Art, and its Perry Glass Studio at 745 Duke St., are open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.